In reference to Our Views on March 7, your headline and most of the article were right on target. Credit for hiring Husch Blackwell and releasing the report was an excellent start to straightening out LSU and its multiple messes. However, the board must follow the advice contained in the report, which does not seem likely from previous actions.
Two people spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on March 5 who should be given credit for saying it best. Caroline Schroeder and Stone Cox spoke calmly, honestly and with honor while not mincing any words.
Anyone who really cares about LSU should tune into the video of the meeting and listen to them as well as the presentation of Husch Blackwell’s representative Scott D. Schneider. It is well worth 45 minutes of your time.
KATHY ADERMAN
retired program director
Baton Rouge