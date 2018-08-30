A company, Thermaldyne, is currently seeking approval from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to operate a facility in Port Allen that will truck in hazardous waste from oil refineries and release toxins into the air and water (potentially including benzene, lead, chromium and mercury) without being fully regulated by the hazardous waste regulations designed to keep us, the people who must breathe the air and drink the water, safe.
The public notice regarding this matter states: “The new Thermaldyne Plant proposes to be operated as a resource conservation and recovery facility, to reclaim the oil contained in oil bearing hazardous secondary materials.” However, the facility is asking for a special “feedstock” variance to the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act permitting designed to regulate it. This exemption would essentially rebrand the hazardous waste they handle from being called hazardous. If granted, this would allow the company to avoid the expenses, and protections, that would be required if they had to properly handle, treat and control these hazardous materials.
Thermaldyne’s request for a feedstock variance is a direct attempt to increase its bottom line at the expense of the health and safety of the community and environment in which they operate. Instead of having to limit their emissions with the appropriate control technologies they will be releasing known carcinogens into the air of Port Allen, roughly three miles from Tiger Stadium and the State capital, and toxic effluent into the waters of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. To add insult to injury, Louisiana, through the industrial tax exemption program could essentially be subsidizing this harm to its people and the state. And if that weren't enough, if the facility goes bankrupt, the tax payers could be left with millions of dollars of cleanup costs.
We have seen this type of reckless attempt to skirt the necessary regulations of hazardous processes before in the tragic saga of Marine Shale Processor’s in Amelia, LA. I had hoped that our state was past the days when we gave away the health and welfare of our residents so that a company can make a little more money for itself, but it appears we still have work to do.
Hazardous material should be handled as hazardous and those processes should be regulated to the full extent of the law because the health of our communities depend upon it. If Thermaldyne is allowed to operate as they are requesting, we will become the victim of the hazardous pollution they avoided having to regulate and we will bear the costs they avoided having to pay.
I urge you to attend the public hearing and express your opinion on this important matter. Louisiana cannot afford to invest in businesses that request an exception to the regulations that are designed to protect our people and the environment we depend on.
The hearing will be held Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Parish Governmental Building, Council Chambers, 880 N. Alexander Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767.
Marylee M. Orr
executive director, Louisiana Environmental Action Network/Lower Mississippi Riverkeeper
Baton Rouge