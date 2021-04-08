When the unqualified Dr. Sito Narcisse was hired as superintendent by the School Board, I decided to reserve my judgment until he had been given a chance to prove himself. With his recent press conference, I’ve decided: He, and by extension the School Board members who hired him, are here for the money, not the students and teachers of East Baton Rouge.
Teachers and staff in EBR, who have not received any bonus pay like their counterparts in adjacent districts, have to compensate for the extra stress and danger of working on the frontlines during a pandemic, will now be asked to report two weeks earlier than usual for class. Additionally, individual schools will no longer be offering a virtual option for their students.
A separate virtual school will be set up for any families who still prefer that option. It is unclear if parents who opt for virtual will be able to retain their spots in the school of their choice.
These decisions were made with zero input from teachers or parents of the district. Narcisse lacks the classroom experience that superintendents in Louisiana are required to have. Perhaps if the school board had hired someone qualified, teachers and students would actually have a say in how EBRPSS recovers from the pandemic.
Ignoring those most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions in the classroom is not the way to help the system (or to retain students and staff in the coming years). Parents and teachers can and should email and call the School Board and Narcisse about these proposed changes.
We’re stuck with Narcisse as superintendent now. We can only hope he learns to listen.
COLLEEN KISSEL
parent
Baton Rouge