In his recent column, Garey Forster fails to mention what many people, including myself, take as a decisive point regarding Oliver Thomas’ return to public life. He committed a crime, took responsibility for it, and paid his debt to society. In American and faith traditions, he earned forgiveness and a new beginning. For Forster, this is not worth mentioning.
Someone concerned about the escalation of crime on our streets might consider this fact: Oliver Thomas would bring deep understanding of the local criminal justice system and the social factors generating crime, to the New Orleans City Council.
As Thomas’ public partner and friend, I have seen for myself how he has used his new beginning to work for the well-being of the most vulnerable people of our city since leaving prison. I’m fully convinced that he would serve District E and the city with wisdom, compassion and integrity.
And, yes, I would be glad to have my grandchildren learn from Thomas.
MICHAEL A. COWAN
stewardship director, Centre for the Resolution of Intractable Conflict at Oxford University and past chair, New Orleans Crime Coalition
New Orleans