As American citizens, we enjoy the privilege of freedom of expression and the majority of the time we use free expression as good citizens.
Recently, I observed several large banners on boats and local river docks stating "F*** Biden."
My three grandkids are less than 10 years old and they all clearly visualized these large colorful displays.
Political opinion and freedom of expressions are a privilege, vulgarity is a choice; these banners are clearly vulgar and show no respect for the Constitution that grants us this privilege.
I would plead with our fellow citizens to take down these vulgar flags and banners, and going forward, take a moment to consider who will be observing your privileged expression.
F. RALPH DAUTERIVE
physician
Baton Rouge