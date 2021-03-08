It looks like George Orwell was off by 36 years in his classic novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four." If you have not read it since high school, it is about erasing parts of history Big Brother does not want the public to remember.
Fast forward to 2020. In Baton Rouge, we are erasing parts of our history by renaming libraries and streets, all in the name of removing alleged racism. Lee High School, formerly Robert E. Lee High School, is being renamed. Again.
LSU’s Middleton Library was renamed with no real regard to who Middleton actually was. Nationally, historical monuments of Andrew Jackson’s and Christopher Columbus and a multitude of other historical statues have been vandalized, all in the name of ending racism.
This present attitude suggests we not stop here. In our own city, Shenandoah neighborhood streets are named after historic figures and battlefields: General Forrest Avenue, Confederate, Stonewall Drive. These too need to be changed so no one is offended.
An estimated 40 million people are currently working in slave-like conditions in countries such as Iran, Pakistan, Central Africa and Burundi. Why not focus on this actual slavery?
With these actions and this present attitude, are we living by the principles that our country was founded upon? Does destroying our own history, just as Big Brother did in Orwell’s novel, really make sense? Or is this where we have allowed ourselves to be dragged by not focusing on the present and our future? Perhaps, instead, we could all be responsible and accountable for ourselves and who we are today.
Where this will end is up to each individual.
TAMMY RIVAULT
pharmacist
Baton Rouge