There have been several articles and editorials lately about Louisiana’s nonunanimous verdicts.
I was on a jury for a rape trial several decades ago, in which no one disputed that the defendant had done the deed. He was still asleep in the woman’s bed when the cops showed up. His only defense was that he was so drunk he didn’t know what he did that night.
Eleven jurors quickly voted to convict. The 12th said she was not willing to lock one of God’s children up for months or years.
After two hours, the foreman told the judge we were hopelessly deadlocked. That’s when the judge said it did not have to be unanimous.
The 12th juror should have never been on the jury in the first place. Allowing for a nonunanimous verdict averted a retrial.
JOHN GIAMALVA
retired federal employee
Baton Rouge