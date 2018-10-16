Over the last few weeks, amid the controversy surrounding the confirmation hearing of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, you may have missed another Supreme Court story that featured our home here in southeast Louisiana.

On Oct. 1, the Supreme Court began its annual term debating the designation of about 1,500 acres in St. Tammany Parish as “critical habitat” for the dusky gopher frog — a small, brown, endangered amphibian with a dwindling population. This designation means that the landowners can forget about their plans for development of the property, a potential $34 million project.

In 2012, U.S. Fish and Wildlife designated this area as “essential” to the frog’s survival, because it contains five ephemeral ponds (ponds which dry seasonally, protecting the frogs’ eggs from hungry fish).

Here’s the thing: while we may feel empathy toward the plight of the dusky gopher frog, the land here in Louisiana is no saving grace. The land may have the right ponds, but not the right forest type for the frog’s survival, specifically longleaf pine savanna. That is why the frog hasn’t been found in Louisiana since the 1960s. Even the federal government concedes that the area cannot host the frogs without significant changes in the ecosystem.

Ultimately, this is a case of federal government overreach that is hindering economic growth in Louisiana right here in St. Tammany Parish.

St. Tammany Parish today has nearly 22,500 more people living there than it did eight years ago. That trend has been steady and looks to continue.

As lawyers have argued for years about preserving inhabitable land for the roughly one hundred frogs that live in Mississippi, plans to develop the area have been shelved. This federal designation has meant fewer jobs, fewer tax dollars for our schools and infrastructure, and fewer new neighbors here on the North Shore.

Don Shea

CEO, East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce

Slidell