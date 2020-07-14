In your "Readers' Views" of July 11, attorney Roy Rodney takes offense at the portrayal of the late Stanford Barre by writer Gordon Russell. He called Russell's article "shameful and disrespectful" to Barre's contributions to New Orleans.
Rodney states that Stan Barre was "viewed very differently in the White community than in the Black community." He also states that Barre made a mistake (he skimmed money from a City Hall contract), but he paid a price (public corruption convictions and jail time). Rodney goes on to say all the wonderful things Barre did for his community and for these he should be remembered, and not for his mistake.
There are others who in their past made mistakes and who also paid greatly for the error of their ways. They also turned their lives around and went on to make great contributions not just to New Orleans, but to their states and country as well. Yet, unlike Barre, their mistakes are not to be forgotten, their great deeds and contributions are not to be recognized. Instead, their statues and names are to be destroyed and erased.
The Take 'Em Down culture and Black Lives Matters see one thing only in these historical figures. That these groups are narrow minded, uncompromising, uneducated is revealed when they attack the figures of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Grant, Stevens, Beauregard, Wright and many other American icons of American history.
To rephrase Rodney’s comments, these Americans are viewed very differently in the Black community than they are in the White community.
It goes both ways.
JAMES BELLINA
retired physician
Gretna