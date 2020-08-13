I agree with Ellen Bander's letter to the editor about this being the time to stress the importance of a physically active lifestyle and healthy diet to cope with the dangers of COVID-19.
I am excited to see so many people running, walking and biking the LSU/City Park Lakes area. As a retired physical education teacher our professional organization, Louisiana Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, has been stressing the importance of an active lifestyle for years.
The other important thing people need to realize, for their own safety, is that when running, walking or pushing a baby carriage, they should be on the roadside which faces oncoming traffic. Bikers ride with the traffic. It would be beneficial if BREC would post signs stating the rules of the road at parking areas at the lakes.
JIJI JONAS
retired physical education teacher
Baton Rouge