Trayford Pellerin, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Alton Sterling, Botham Jean, Atatiana Jefferson, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Tamir Rice, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Justin Howell, Sean Monterrsa, Jamel Floyd, Aura Rosser, Stephon Clark, Akai Gurley, Michelle Cusseaux, Freddie Gray, Janisha Fonville, and many, many more men and women of color.
Our decency and humanity should make it plain that systemic racism, police brutality and other acts of violence against people of color must end. Acknowledging the shameful and pervasive stain of slavery on our national fabric is a first step. Remaining silent and indifferent in the face of blatant injustices, hiding behind privilege, and carelessly abdicating our deepest sense of civility are all acts of cowardice and egregious inhumanity.
Blacks Lives Matter. Hate, discrimination and other attempts to denigrate human beings because of the color of their skin are reprehensible. Courageous efforts to bring about real reforms and lasting change must be deliberate and sustained. Divisiveness, cynical efforts to rewrite history and facetious political stunts should all be rejected.
We must stand up, speak out and work together to build a better future.
JOSÉ COT
lawyer
New Orleans