Texas School Shooting

Law enforcement personnel walk outside Uvalde High School after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

 William Luther

I am so sick of watching news of people being killed by people using assault rifles with large capacity magazines that are designed for military purposes.

As a Vietnam veteran who has seen and personally used an M-16 in combat, I can tell you they have been developed with one purpose in mind: to kill people.

I am sickened that these types of weapons can be sold to anyone other than the military.

I have written my congressmen and senators about this, with no satisfactory responses.

When will we stop the sale of assault rifles and large-capacity magazines to civilians?

How many children and adults have to die before something is done?

CHUCK GOODWIN

retired

Baton Rouge

