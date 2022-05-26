I am so sick of watching news of people being killed by people using assault rifles with large capacity magazines that are designed for military purposes.
As a Vietnam veteran who has seen and personally used an M-16 in combat, I can tell you they have been developed with one purpose in mind: to kill people.
I am sickened that these types of weapons can be sold to anyone other than the military.
I have written my congressmen and senators about this, with no satisfactory responses.
When will we stop the sale of assault rifles and large-capacity magazines to civilians?
How many children and adults have to die before something is done?
CHUCK GOODWIN
retired
Baton Rouge