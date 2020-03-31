Louisiana is challenged in ways unseen since the Great Depression. Our public safety is no exception because no matter what part of the system we weigh, the coronavirus shutdown is creating public safety concerns.
Lafayette Parish has been working through interagency issues with the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee for years. I’ve learned in that setting that our system has cut corners for everyone on the system’s legal side, including sheriffs who have operations related to detention and investigation, police, judges, district attorneys and public defenders.
With courts closed in Lafayette and across Louisiana we are going to see a funding collapse because what we have done for decades is collect “conviction fees” for a large part of our operating revenue. This is the $500 traffic ticket, which goes to pay court and other agencies by charging money that essentially is a tax associated with processing criminal cases. (Tickets are mostly misdemeanor offenses.)
Consider that like any business, customers make it work; when the “customers” are not there the business is going to close. So at a video conferenced public defender board meeting recently, the core question was what happens when public defenders, required for every case, run out of money and can’t operate. At the district and city court there are 240,000 people coming into the criminal justice system every year and those entries first come through our public defender offices.
In each parish, courts conduct inquiries and conclude cases with “final judgments” that try to rehabilitate and punish, with over 95% of the cases resolved by agreement of prosecutors and defense attorneys approved by judges. But for years the system has filled jails and burned through local monies, overwhelming local budgets. One major inefficiency is the lack of solid, effective public defenders who facilitate communication and justice by enforcing our Constitution and laws. Cases reach completion faster with competent counsel.
Bad news is that if more money is not put into the criminal justice system, for public defenders and other roles, jails will overflow, local budgets will be permanently damaged and our economy will suffer far longer. We need to attend to the courts, including the public defenders or #COVID19Courts is going to be a separate and unique disaster.
Many are concerned, but that concern must include the essential fact that 240,000 enter Louisiana’s courts every year and the local public defenders are first responders there. Funding them must be the first priority, on an emergency basis before we go through another shutdown like we did in the 15th District a few years ago, that put over 4,000 people on waitlists. That kind of disruption is barely fixed. We are about to do it all over again. Sad.
G. PAUL MARX
district defender
Lafayette