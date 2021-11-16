The Advocate recently published an article titled, “Boil 'em alive? Insurers face angry Louisiana politicians as policyholder frustrations mount.” The article addressed anger toward insurance companies, but it’s my belief that much of that anger would be better targeted at the negligence of Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.
Since Donelon took office, insurance rates have skyrocketed year after year, despite more and more trouble for policyholders trying to collect on their losses. After Ida, Donelon claimed that insurance companies could not increase premiums or drop policies as a result of claims. But he’s also stated that since Ida insurance rates are rising due to “hurricane losses.” That’s an admission that he’s failed to enforce the law he says prevents insurance companies from raising rates due to storm claims.
If Donelon had the people’s best interest in mind, he would do his job as commissioner and enforce the prohibition on rate increases due to storm damage. In recent months Donelon has appeared at town halls across the state telling those who have been victims of the insurance companies they should “hire a lawyer.” The truth is, Jim Donelon should do his job.
If you have to hire a lawyer to collect on what you are owed by your insurance company, it’s time to fire Donelon.
TIM TEMPLE
businessman, former candidate for Insurance commissioner
Baton Rouge