I laughed out loud when reading Dana Milbank's June 26 column in the newspaper, entitled, "GOP just proved 'critical race theory' correct" in which he comments about the Senate Republicans voting Tuesday to block the landmark voting rights bill. I have to admit that I love sarcasm and I am still chuckling when I think about his last paragraph:
"Mitch McConnell made clear Tuesday that he isn't interested in any voting-rights legislation. ... Republicans will instead focus on the real federal issue: accusing the Biden administration of opposing the flag, family, businesses, merit, grace, Christianity, your dreams, your family and America."
It made my day!
BRENDA ATKINSON
retired
Baton Rouge