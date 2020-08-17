So there will be no fans in the stands for the New Orleans Saints' first home game due to virus concerns. Actually, if the Saints kneel for the national anthem, I’m glad that there will be no one there to witness the kneeling.
Many of the Saints and NFL players would like you to believe that kneeling during the anthem has nothing to do with the flag. They are wrong. Kneeling shows disrespect for this country and that is why they do it. But these are different times from years past when Americans were more patriotic and reminds me of an event involving a baseball player named Rick Monday.
Rick Monday played center field for the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs were playing the Dodgers on April 25, 1976. In the bottom of the fourth inning, two fans ran onto the field and attempted to burn the American flag. When Monday realized what these two fans intended to do, he ran toward them, scooped up the flag that had been doused with lighter fluid and kept running with the flag. He prevented the flag from being burned.
Fast forward to today. Hypothetically, during the "The Star-Spangled Banner" of a Saints game, if two fans ran to the 50-yard line wearing “Black Lives Matter” shirts and began to burn the flag what do you think the Saints players would do? My guess is Malcolm Jenkins would clap while Drew Brees and the rest of the Saints would watch and do nothing.
What a shame. The major problem with the Saints and the rest of the NFL is there are no guys like Rick Monday.
CHRIS ACCARDO
senior consulting engineer
Kenner