Last month, a Connecticut-based advocacy group called the University Network for Human Rights published the results of an informal survey of residents near the Denka Performance Elastomer Neoprene production facility in St. John the Baptist Parish. UNHR claims their report, “Waiting to Die,” “reveals extremely improbable levels of cancer and other illnesses … correlated with proximity to the Denka plant.” But it doesn't, because there aren’t.
In fact, objective scientific studies on cancer in Louisiana have shown for years there is no widespread negative health impact in industrial communities or around the DPE facility. Cancer rates in Louisiana are already collected and studied by a reputable, objective public health institution — the Louisiana Tumor Registry, affiliated with the Louisiana State University School of Public Health. Years of Tumor Registry reports directly contradict the UNHR report and scientifically show that neither the Industrial Corridor nor the areas surrounding the DPE facility are any less healthy than the rest of the state.
So where did UHNR go wrong? To find out, DPE commissioned an independent review of UNHR’s report, conducted by a chief epidemiologist of worldwide environmental expert Ramboll. It found numerous fundamental flaws in the design of the survey that indicate its methods were highly susceptible to basic biases that would invalidate the report’s results outright.
Among them, Ramboll notes UNHR used volunteers, rather than professional, credentialed researchers to conduct surveys. Also, UNHR asked residents to report illnesses they or anyone else in the household experienced but didn’t make any effort to verify them with medical records. Most troubling, Ramboll noted UNHR suggested that all of the illnesses, from headaches to cancer, were caused by DPE, despite the fact there is no scientific research to support the vast majority of those connections, and the facility operates well within its environmental permits.
Ramboll found UNHR then arbitrarily decided to label some homes “in proximity to the Denka plant.” Next, UNHR compared them to an inappropriate and not validated number the authors decided cancer rates “should” be.
The Ramboll report concludes any potential scientific value of UNHR’s studies was diluted or washed out entirely by biases and holes throughout the process. To read it, visit Denka-pe.com.
UNHR’s report isn’t objective, it’s meant to confirm the group’s beliefs. Verified data on cancer incidence has repeatedly shown the area near the Denka facility does not have a higher rate of cancers compared with the rest of Louisiana. To learn more about Tumor Registry reports, visit the LSU School of Public Health online at https://sph.lsuhsc.edu/louisiana-tumor-registry/.
Jim Harris
DPE spokesman
Baton Rouge