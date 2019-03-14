In a recent letter, Donnie Floyd wrote of Galileo’s heretical view regarding the motions of the earth and sun that got him in deep trouble with the Catholic Church. Floyd then went on to flail at climate change supporters who want to prosecute the nonbelievers. I’ve never heard of this silly idea and do not consider it worth a comment. The truth about climate change is that there is much scientific data that supports the theory.
Nowhere have I read of any credible science that suggests the ocean will rise by only “about one thousandths of an inch in a million years.” Sadly, it is already happening. To obfuscate, distort, and deny known scientific facts is not heresy, but it is scientific ignorance. Floyd is not alone in such views as many Americans have a strong anti-science bent.
Gordon Holcomb
retired
Baton Rouge