FILE - This Feb. 22, 2005 file photo shows the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, background, as tourists hike along the South Rim in Grand Canyon, Ariz. Lower snowfall in recent years at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim is prompting tourism officials to expand the visiting season for tourists. The North Rim typically closes from mid-October to mid-May because of snow. But the one road that goes into the lesser visited part of the Grand Canyon now often doesn’t have snow by Dec. 1. Tourism officials say climate change could work in their favor to bring in more visitors and revenue to the region. (AP Photo/Rick Hossman, File) ORG XMIT: LA201