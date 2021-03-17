Drew Brees’ retirement was an event waiting to happen.
I’ve watched him my entire life. He played for 20 seasons and led the league in passing yards throughout.
I remember the energy the city would have when he brought us to the Super Bowl and brought back a trophy. My family would carve out the whole day so we could sit together and watch him and the Saints play. Those games brought my family closer together as we all bonded over our love of him and the Saints.
Regardless of his athleticism, one of his greatest qualities was the work he has, and continues to do, for the community. For example, Brees founded the Brees Dream Foundation, which assisted in rebuilding large parts of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina hit.
Also, he has helped out a multitude of schools by providing new academic and athletic infrastructure, that otherwise, they would not be able to afford.
WILLIS HARDAWAY
college student
New Orleans