In reading Stephanie Grace’s column of Sept. 16, I was struck by two things she wrote.
In reference to President Donald Trump, she wrote: “The Woodward interviews offer evidence that he knew the truth, didn’t take care of business and misled Americans about the deadly threat.”
She ends her column with a reference to U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy by writing:
“That he and his ilk have nothing of substance to say about these latest revelations speaks volumes.”
Given that I find myself to be part of the “ilk” she mentioned (although I am not an elected official and may, therefore, carry no stature in her eyes) I find her viewpoint strange. Regarding the comment “… didn’t take care of business …,” I ask: What does immediately shutting down travel to China, ramping up the public/private sector the rate of which has never been seen before to produce ventilators, develop tests, manufacture testing equipment, construct thousands (literally) of field hospitals, send hospital ships to communities, respond with executive orders to provide immediate relief to the unemployed … among countless other tasks … mean to Grace? Nothing? I would categorize that as “taking care of business.”
Her next comment “… misled Americans about the deadly threat …” is also puzzling.
Misled? Can she name perhaps four people in the United States who have not been aware of this deadly virus for months now? OK … how about just one? Just who is it that has been "misled?" (Not the elderly in New York. They are keenly aware; it was their governor who was, in fact, misleading.)
As far as commenting on the Woodward “revelations” (as she puts it) the truth is, as pointed out above, most of us just do not agree with the false narrative that “Trump did nothing and lied about it.” To state that as some sort of “truth” is nonsense, and we all know it. What bothers me and what bothers most folks about the media is that although Grace is fully aware of all of this, she writes a substantive article of this style anyway. Most folks would agree, that is what “speaks volumes.”
MILLARD B. MORRISON SR.
financial adviser
New Orleans