Concerning the Louisiana abortion law and the Law of Unintended Consequences:
1. Say goodbye to the film industry. Have our state leaders heard about what happened in Georgia after it passed its abortion law? Netflix and Disney probably will leave the state.
2. Say goodbye to our new doctors. Why would a newly graduated Tulane or LSU doctor want to stay in a state where a zealous prosecutor can put him/her in jail over a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy?
3. Say goodbye to new high tech companies. Don't our Legislature and governor know who runs these companies today? Lots of women. And why would they come to a paternalistic state that controls their reproductive behavior?
In summary, we all owe a debt of gratitude to our state leaders for keeping Louisiana 50th in states where people want to live.
Dr. Peter R. Kastl
ophthalmologist
New Orleans