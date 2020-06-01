For the past 40 years, I have represented insurers who have helped compensate injured victims who have been killed, amputated, burned and otherwise permanently injured; I have been proud to have been a small part in our civil justice system that has literally saved peoples' lives.
But there is another part of the system of which I am not so proud to be a part. It is the cottage litigation industry that ranks us in the top 10 each year of the National Chamber of Commerce's Hellholes of Litigation.
In the early years, it was the whiplash cases. Anyone rear-ended in a car accident sought treatment for 3 months and settled their "claims" for $7,500 or so. Then, with the emergence of better diagnostic studies, like MRIs and CT scans, these whiplash victims now claimed spinal injuries — even though the majority of all people beyond the age of 35 would show some pathology on these studies while being completely asymptomatic. Now, the ante for these claims became $100,000.
More recently, with the advent of interventional pain management clinics and practitioners, these types of claimants who were unwilling to undergo surgery by unscrupulous surgeons, had a less dangerous avenue for treatment — the pain management highway. Epidural steroid injections, medial branch blocks, radio frequency ablations — those are now the coin of the realm — and we are talking "a lot of coin." The costs hit or exceed $100,000 and can now lead to settlements and verdicts of several hundred thousand dollars.
Where this merry-go-round stops is anyone's guess but one certainty has been spawned from this industry. We all pay exorbitantly higher insurance premiums.
These claimants are the same people who used to be happy to take their share of the $7,500 settlement and wait to be rear-ended again. Now these people and their attorneys are rear-ending each and every one of us, figuratively, in our wallets. If the financial pain gets unbearable, too bad for us. There aren't any financial pain management doctors out there.
JOSEPH MASELLI JR.
lawyer
New Orleans