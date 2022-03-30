House Bill 75 needs to be removed from consideration by our Louisiana Legislature.
It is a dangerous bill that would, at best, drive even more teachers from the profession. In December, the Teacher Recruitment, Recovery and Retention Task Force released a preliminary report that pointed to a variety of reasons for Louisiana’s teacher shortage, including low pay, teacher burnout, school climate and lack of supports for teachers.
This bill would be the last straw for many teachers in Louisiana. Attempting to post all class materials, activities, texts and presentations before the start of the school year to meet the requirements of this bill is a ridiculous task.
Even more dangerously, the bill would eliminate the ability of teachers to be responsive to their students. It is impossible for teachers to know what prior knowledge their students will enter the classroom with, what important current events will happen in any given year and where the interests of their students will lead the class.
The best teachers are responsive to the needs of the individual students in their class. This bill insinuates that a teacher has every lesson, every activity, every experiment and every assessment ready to deliver before the first day of school.
State Rep. Lance Harris has stated that the purpose of the bill is to ensure clear transparency concerning curriculum. Transparency exists. The Louisiana Believes website includes all standards for K-12 learning and identifies core curricular materials. He would do better to direct parents to the site.
Please trust the professionalism of teachers who are closest to students, families and communities. This micromanagement of materials is restrictive, an unnecessary burden and speaks of a mistrust of the profession.
I am hopeful the bill will be pulled from the committee, voted down or vetoed as cooler heads prevail.
MEGAN JENNY
teacher
Baton Rouge