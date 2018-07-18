The decision by four East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council members to abstain from the vote to appoint an interim council member for the District 8 seat previously held by Buddy Amoroso was intended to bring balance to a body that has been historically out of balance. It was intended to give greater voice to the concerns of the poor and the marginalized citizens of our community.
That other members of the Metro Council might oppose such a move is understandable. But vilifying these council members for taking this action is unwarranted, undignified and mean-spirited.
These four council members — not a gang — are no less committed to their constituents than Amoroso was to his. They are no less concerned about the welfare of their parish than any other council member. So, when the law presented them with the opportunity to create a forum that would be more sensitive to the needs of their constituents, they decided to forego “tradition” and pursue that course.
Despite the exceptions and excuses others have tried to make, their actions are no different than what Amoroso attempted to do when Councilwoman C. Denise Marcelle was elected to the Legislature. His motion was defeated in a proper vote conducted by the council. But his fellow council members were not “disgusted” by his attempt. He sought to employ the rules in a way that best reflected his philosophy of city-parish governance. These four council members have done no less.
It’s not villainous to pursue balance, for the good of all East Baton Rouge Parish residents. Councilman Trae Welch’s ugly depiction of “spitting on graves” is truly tasteless. Describing these council members as, “uncouth, disrespectful and dishonorable” is truly tasteless.
Too often, “tradition” is used as the excuse for maintaining a status quo that serves those who are in power, to the detriment of those who are locked out of real opportunity for advancement. “Tradition” is the refuge of the powerful to continue to wield their power against the power-deficient.
In this case, these four councilmembers determined that the opportunity to bring balance to the Metro Council — even if only for nine months — utilizing provisions in the laws of city-parish government, to best serve the needs of their constituents, was worth the effort.
Those council members who disagree should express themselves with their vote, not with insults and character assassination. And the media — print and broadcast — must do a better job of providing balance in their reporting. It’s out there, if you look for it.
I support the intention of these council members to make Baton Rouge a better, more equitable commUNITY!
Fred Jeff Smith
pastor, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Baton Rouge