In his recent letter, Robert Brennan is taking Drew Brees to task for what Brennan believes Brees believes. It may come as a surprise to Brennan and the people like him who are constantly offended by anyone who doesn't believe exactly what they believe, but Drew Brees and the rest of the population can believe anything they please.

We appreciate your putting Dan Fagan's excellent article in the same opinion section defending Brees and his rights to have his beliefs whatever they may be. I and most of the population could care less if Drew believes space aliens are occupying Wall Street and running the stock market. If he keeps throwing touchdown passes and the Saints keep winning, he's our hero. Brennan and those who are always offended by anything and everything they don't believe need to read the First Amendment to the United States (where they live) Constitution. They might be surprised to find out Drew Brees and the rest of the population have rights, too.

Michael Sellen

retired sales representative

River Ridge