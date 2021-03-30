I just read George Morris' great article about Robin McCullough-Bade's upcoming retirement from the Interfaith Federation.
Thanks to McCullough-Bade for her great leadership in Redstick in bringing faith communities together so well to worship the Lord.
I will always recall shared and treasured memories with her and other members of faith communities at Interfaith Federation Prayer Breakfasts at Boudreaux's, as well as faith walks with other members at the City Park Labyrinth and other venues.
At a past Federation Prayer Breakfast in 2017 when I joined flutist Michelle Tubre to play guitar and lead in singing, the song by David Haas that we used, "We Are Called," certainly embodied so well what Robin promoted for all of us and what we need to be reminded of as we enter Holy Week; as noted in the Chorus:
“We are called to act with justice, We are called to love tenderly, We are called to serve one another, To walk humbly with God.”
KEITH HORCASITAS
social worker
Baton Rouge