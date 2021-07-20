Spectators wearing 'Save Women's Sports' stickers talk in the Senate just before before the Senate voted successfully Tuesday, July 20, 2021 to override Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto of SB156, by Senate President Pro Tem Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, banning transgender women and girls from competing in women's and girl's sports, putting the veto override effort in the hands of the state House the next few days.