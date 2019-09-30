I believe the United States should keep the death penalty. The death penalty may be viewed as inhumane, but we put animals down every day and do not blink an eye. The cost of housing inmates is a huge problem. Our prisons are overcrowded but this problem can be easily fixed. Some people even say that the death penalty violates your constitutional rights. The logic behind keeping the death penalty deals with ethics and emotions, but you just have to look at it the right way.
So, who gets sentenced to death row? People who commit capital offenses, like murder, treason, and terrorism. Are these the people we want to spend our tax dollars on? Just so they can sit in a cell and rot away, or even potentially commit another crime while in prison? Each year there are multiple fights, attacks, and murders in prisons. Sometimes guards are the victims and sometimes other inmates are. Prisoners even have ways of contacting the outside world no matter how high their security is. It’s either let them live and limit their contact and everyday moves for the next 40 to 60 years or just take care of the issue by lethal injection.
It costs an average of $30,000 to $60,000 a year, just to house, feed, and secure one inmate. An average inmate on death row spends 15 to 25 years just waiting to die. So, if we take a medium of that at $45,000 and multiply it by a medium of 20 years, we get $900,000. That is how much it costs to take care of one death row inmate for 20 years.
But this is where the constitution comes into play. So yes, if you commit a capital offense per the constitution you are still guaranteed your rights, per the 14th Amendment. So what I suggest, to cut down on the cost of death row is putting a cap on “Due Process” a maximum of 5 years for the lawyers, judges, trial courts, and appeals courts to do their due diligence.
The cost of keeping people incarcerated on death row is outrageous and we could be putting that 800 million to way better use. Logically it is a smarter, better, more economical decision. Why do the monsters who commit these capitol offenses deserve to live? Why spend $2 billion on people to sit in a cage when we could put that money toward our schools, our youth, free college, anything to better our children’s futures so maybe one day, prisons will no longer exist.
Tara Eaves
student
Denham Springs