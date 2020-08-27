Recently I texted my daughter something all Americans should remember: 100 years ago, women's right to vote was enshrined in the U.S. Constitution after Tennessee's legislature became the final state needed to enact it.
So don't let a president who is losing in the polls try to make it harder to do what you are constitutionally entitled to do.
No one should try to make it harder for any registered voter to cast their ballot.
What’s wrong with everyone having a say in who gets elected?
STEVE CANNIZARO
retired journalist
Chalmette