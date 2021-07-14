The teams of yesteryears' U.S. Olympic teams were comprised of the best college athletes the U.S. had to offer. We relished the idea that we would be competing against professional teams from other countries, mainly the Soviet Union. This did not deter our enthusiasm.
I remember where I was when the gold medal for the U.S. basketball team was stolen from them at the 1972 Olympics. To date, members of that team have never accepted the silver medal.
I also remember where I was for the Miracle on Ice in 1980 won by a group of college athletes over Russia’s professional hockey team. I miss those days.
Today, we have so-called dream teams made up of spoiled professional athletes who live like kings without the sacrifices made by college athletes of long ago who played for the love of their country. As far as I’m concerned, they should cancel the upcoming spectator-less Olympics. I, for one, will not be watching any of it.
DAVID BOHNET
retired
Slidell