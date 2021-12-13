If you review some of the semirural areas in our vicinity you will find many more generic fossil fuel generators may have been added rather than solar.
We are dependent on fossil fuel.
California's governor indicates only electric cars in California after 2025. It should be noted California could not keep its residential homes supplied with adequate electricity for air conditioning in 2000.
The wind farms in West Texas froze in its first bad cold snap. We will see what a hurricane like Katrina does not only to the towers but to the critical terminals.
Your newspapers recently showed our hurricanes are getting stronger. The lighthouse on the Rigolets went through many storms over way beyond 100 years. Katrina not only destroyed the lighthouse it actually ripped away the piling.
Let us say we live with $4 gasoline and building all the generators and we are successful. We have the "New Green World."
Not quite. The United States is not the primary polluter. China and India will live off the Middle East oil and Russia has its own petroleum. We will have spent all our resources and will not be in a position to resist becoming a weak nation.
A guess: China will make its first move on Taiwan with no U.S. resistance.
The progress must be slow and not done by closing off pipelines and in an emergency leaving no fuel to defend ourselves. We will still be polluted by China's coal plants overwhelming our new green environment. Go slow.
ALLEN PORTER
retired engineer
Covington