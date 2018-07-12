The president claims to be such a great deal maker. He has an autobiography entitled "The Art of the Deal." Does any other American citizen wonder why any time Donald Trump meets with a foreign dictator, there are no note takers, and consequently no official record? Is there any concern by any other American citizen that Trump has secret phone calls with Vladimir Putin, and the only way we find out about these secret phone calls in the United States is through Russian media?

Is there any concern by any other American citizen that the man who said that he would declare China a currency manipulator in November of 2015, is now so concerned about Chinese jobs being lost that he is willing to ease restrictions on the notorious Chinese phone company, ZTE? By the way, ZTE is considered by United States intelligence to be a security risk, so much so that the company is not allowed to sell goods on United States military bases. Why are all of his deals with foreign dictators done in secrecy? From the information that is subsequently released after one of these secret meetings or phone calls where there is no note taker, it seems that Trump's greatest art is genuflection.

That is why he left the summit in Singapore with nothing but empty commitments. North Korea left with a promise to halt joint military exercises, according to North Korea-run media, an ease in sanctions. That is why after a secret phone call with Putin, Trump wants Russia back in the G-7, although Russia was ejected because of its annexation of Crimea.

That is why Trump is concerned with the loss of Chinese jobs and wants to ease restrictions on ZTE in spite of the security concerns of United States intelligence. There was a time in America when we demanded candor from our elected officials. Under Trump, a liar, that has changed. Trump insults our nation's traditional allies such as Justin Trudeau, of Canada; Emmanuel Macron, of France; and Angela Merkel, of Germany. He genuflects to foreign strongmen such as Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Xi Jingping. Trump's next book should be entitled "The Art of the Kneel."

Darryl Robertson

self-employed

Baton Rouge