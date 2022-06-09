So let me get this straight. Our lawmakers objected to mask mandates and vaccine mandates for teachers (and all citizens) that protect them and our children from a deadly disease that has killed over 1 million people in our country and over 17,000 in Louisiana, but they are perfectly fine with insisting that our teachers should be armed with a handgun in case they are faced with an intruder armed with an assault weapon.
What are the odds that a teacher could even reach his/her gun much less take aim and hit the lunatic target who has most likely already sprayed the classroom with deadly bullets? What are the other odds that a curious child finds and handles the loaded gun in a teacher’s desk drawer, purse or briefcase?
How about our lawmakers make a more sensible policy? Ban the sale of assault weapons and ammunition. Make it illegal to possess them. Confiscate them and turn them over to either law enforcement or the military, the only appropriate place for them.
The one common denominator in all of these mass killings, that are becoming alarmingly more frequent, is an assault weapon. Laws intended to protect the lives of our citizens are admirable, but most likely would not have stopped these killers from carrying out their evil intentions. Had they been unable to access those weapons, the slaughter would have either not occurred at all or at least not to such an unimaginable degree.
Please call on your lawmakers to stop this madness. It is killing us!
ROSE MARY WILLIAMS
retired retail management
Baton Rouge