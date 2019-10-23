Never had the slightest interest in football. Then 20-odd years ago my husband Dall took me to Death Valley in Baton Rouge to see the LSU Tigers play the Auburn Tigers. Yeah. Me and 100,000 excited humans in the stands. I was unwittingly thrilled by the spectacle, although I truly had little understanding of why these guys were running around the field chasing this oval ball. It did, however, occur to me that maybe this is what we do instead of fighting each other and spilling blood and I decided that was a good thing.
So I went out and bought “Football for Dummies.”
Two national championships later, I enjoy the ongoing quest to finally beat Alabama’s Crimson Tide again. They have been No. 1 for so long that there are many fans who can’t remember a season when anyone else overtook them.
They are No. 1 this season again, but LSU is No. 2. Perhaps …
Marilyn Hersey Deweese
retired theater producer
Baton Rouge