Six years ago, I asked my constituents to help me keep up the fight to protect our communities from flooding and coastal erosion. I’ve also seen firsthand the pitiful state of our roads and bridges. We rank near the bottom of the state rankings in infrastructure. This is arguably the biggest challenge facing Louisiana.
In my district, bridge closures are a frequent occurrence, and I often field complaints from local businesses about the costs they absorb due to the poor condition of our roads. For example, La. 56 has been patched multiple times in recent years and still awaits a full overhaul.
As a legislator, I’ve authored the two largest investments in Louisiana’s infrastructure in 30 years. But we must do more to address the condition of our roads and bridges. That is why we must embrace the success of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s role in its passage.
Because of this law, Louisiana is already receiving funds for important infrastructure projects. That includes over $378 million from the Army Corps of Engineers to build Morganza-to-the-Gulf, which was announced in January. We were also allocated over $202 million in January for bridge projects, the first installment of $1 billion due to Louisiana in the next five years.
This doesn’t include money to expand broadband access, fund airports and improve drinking water systems. And the announcements of new money coming to Louisiana are just getting started.
If Sen. Cassidy had not been at the table, Louisiana could have been left out again. We do not have the luxury to miss out on dollars like these given what is at stake.
I know the bill wasn’t perfect. But Cassidy saw an opportunity to bring billions back to Louisiana to address our greatest needs, and I’m glad he did.
TANNER MAGEE
state representative
Houma