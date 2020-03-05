The catastrophic collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site has caused great pain. This tragedy cost three men their lives, with unimaginable loss to their families, and many more were injured.
Additionally, businesses are teetering on the brink of closure, jobs are threatened, and the core of our city continues to be substantially disrupted. For the families’ sake, and for the sake of the city at large, we join all in wanting to safely expedite the removal of this tragic memorial so the healing can begin. Unfortunately, we recognize that the scars of this disaster will remain a part of our collective consciousness, and may well mar our urban landscape for years, as what promises to be a lengthy litigation unfolds.
We call on the city to proceed with utmost transparency, recognizing that the complexities of the situation and its evolving nature leave residents with legitimate concerns and questions: Is demolition of three adjacent historic buildings the only proper and safe way to proceed?
The latest news is that the demolition is delayed at least another month. If objective structural evaluations conclusively determine that the adjacent Canal Street buildings cannot be saved in their entirety, then at minimum, we urge the city to consider using this extra time to save the historic façades using selective deconstruction, salvage, and reconstruction of the elements that contribute to this world-famous streetscape. Residents of New Orleans deserve meaningful assurances that the heart of our city will be made whole. The historic and cultural integrity of Canal Street should not be further compromised.
With all that we have lost — do we have to lose more?
SANDRA STOKES
Louisiana Landmarks Society
ERIN HOLMES
executive director, Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents and Associates
New Orleans