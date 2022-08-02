I am an avid New Orleans sports fan raised on Buddy and Hap. I am also a retired commissioned medical sales rep. So, I do believe in getting paid for performance.
I can’t remember getting paid a bonus for doing the routine things that were expected as part of my job: wearing a coat and tie, maintaining a good appearance, doing business reports, etc. Obviously, performance is the primary expectation.
That said, I find it humorous when an athlete receives a very healthy salary, and then a bonus to lose weight, work out, attend meetings and positively represent his team (his employer). These are normal expectations.
Paying for performance is a good thing, but bonuses for not eating too many po-boys is pretty funny, and sad.
GARY DAMARE'
retired medical sales representative
Marrero