NO.pelicans.031222.0012.JPG

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) joins his team on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Friday, March 11, 2022.

 PHOTO BY MAX BECHERER PHOTO EDITOR

I am an avid New Orleans sports fan raised on Buddy and Hap. I am also a retired commissioned medical sales rep. So, I do believe in getting paid for performance.

I can’t remember getting paid a bonus for doing the routine things that were expected as part of my job: wearing a coat and tie, maintaining a good appearance, doing business reports, etc. Obviously, performance is the primary expectation.

That said, I find it humorous when an athlete receives a very healthy salary, and then a bonus to lose weight, work out, attend meetings and positively represent his team (his employer). These are normal expectations.

Paying for performance is a good thing, but bonuses for not eating too many po-boys is pretty funny, and sad.

GARY DAMARE'

retired medical sales representative

Marrero

Want to see your opinion published in The Advocate | Times-Picayune? Submit a letter to the editor.

View comments