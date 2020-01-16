The recent article by Barry Erwin, “Let's keep school reform going,” was both excellent and well-timed. However, he missed one very important point, probably because it is one of the least popular issues: taxes!
We need to educate our legislators in both the House and the Senate that it will take tax reform and better financial support to continue improving our public school system to try to catch up with the other 46 or 47 states that outperform our school system.
This year we gave our teachers their first pay raise in five years and we need to continue to meet or beat the cost of inflation. In lower-performing schools, we need to identify the causes and spend money to correct the problems. And this will not be solved by a representative of our state Legislature telling you that he or she can solve the problem through cuts. Just ask him or her where.
RAY SCHELL
retired chemist
Prairieville