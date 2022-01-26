As a resident of New Orleans since 1978, I can only recall one elected district attorney who was totally incompetent, that being Eddie Jordan.
Now, this new district attorney, Jason Williams, for whom I did not vote, has thrown the public safety of the citizens under the bus.
He is a former defense attorney and his actions are reflecting just that. He appears to have more sympathy for the criminals than for crime victims.
The criminal justice system used to be a revolving door. Now it's a drive-thru.
BOBBY DESJARDINS
warehouse clerk
New Orleans