As a resident of New Orleans since 1978, I can only recall one elected district attorney who was totally incompetent, that being Eddie Jordan.

Now, this new district attorney, Jason Williams, for whom I did not vote, has thrown the public safety of the citizens under the bus.

He is a former defense attorney and his actions are reflecting just that. He appears to have more sympathy for the criminals than for crime victims.

The criminal justice system used to be a revolving door. Now it's a drive-thru.

BOBBY DESJARDINS

warehouse clerk

New Orleans

