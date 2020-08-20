Like most 19th-century White Americans, Abraham Lincoln did not believe that Black and White Americans could live in equality and justice in the same nation. It was slavery, not race, though, that prevented any hope of Black men and women living in harmony with White Americans in the foreseeable future.
Lincoln could not see a clear way to that future, but there was hope. That hope lay in the Declaration of Independence’s pronouncement that all men, all humanity, were created equal and, as such, enjoyed the blessings of life, liberty and the right to happiness given by God.
It was apparent to all, except the U.S. Supreme Court, that Black men and women were human and enjoyed the natural rights granted by Providence. Slavery denied Black men’s humanity, a point Lincoln emphasized repeatedly, including during his celebrated debates with Stephen A. Douglas in 1858.
In the eyes of White Southerners like Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee, this view alone condemned Lincoln as a dangerous radical and enemy of the South. He was no friend, no kindred spirit.
For Davis and Lee, slavery civilized and Christianized the African and it allowed all White men to enjoy democracy’s blessings. For Lincoln and his fellow Republicans, slavery degraded Black and White men, threatened democracy and the republic, and made a mockery of the Declaration of Independence and America’s standing in the world.
Lincoln’s thinking on race changed over time. The war brought on many changes in America and in Lincoln. The Lincoln who wrote the Second Inaugural Address was not the same person who spoke at Charleston, Illinois, in September 1858.
During that later time, Lincoln freed slaves beyond the reach of his armies; acknowledged as “forever free” those who freed themselves; enlisted Black men into the Union Army; met with Black men, including Frederick Douglass, who thought Lincoln too temperate on abolition, but later came to admire Lincoln.
Over the course of the war, Lincoln came to see Black men and women as Americans, whose true and only home was the United States. He came to believe that Black men, particularly those who served as soldiers, had won political equality for themselves. This final “proposition,” overheard by John Wilkes Booth, cost him his life.
Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee learned nothing from the war. Lee spent the last five years of his life privately blaming others for the South’s defeat and working behind the scenes to undo the peace Lincoln had won for the nation. Davis died a bitter, angry man, consumed with grievances and a lost cause. Lincoln became America’s man for all seasons and all causes, noble and enduring.
TERRENCE W. FITZMORRIS
retired teacher, historian
New Orleans