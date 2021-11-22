As a CPA, Warren Bofinger should realize that accountants and other professionals are well-subsidized.
There are Pell Grants and government-guaranteed education loans, not to mention the state schools that many attended. There are the highways that they drive on. If they live in south Louisiana there may well have been FEMA benefits. There's the security provided by our military forces and first responders. And then there's the Social Security and Medicare that help them in retirement.
l am tired of people objecting to government assistance to others while blind to the host of the benefits they are blessed with.
BOB RIVARD
lawyer
New Orleans