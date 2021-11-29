How did we reach the point of having dozens of abandoned street repair projects creating blight and dangerous conditions in our New Orleans neighborhoods?
The city and its contractors have left half-completed projects unattended for over seven months, leaving many streets impassable. It is unthinkable that our city government has created this mess and has neglected to inform the public of its plan and timeline to address this problem.
It is even more disturbing that this administration apparently let contracts without deadlines and penalties. We deserve answers to these questions, but most of all, we deserve to have this problem corrected.
R.L. SCHMIDT
retired urban planner
New Orleans