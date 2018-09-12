I read recently in the paper where several groups are opposed to industries filing for the Industrial Tax Exemption for legitimate projects that bring and/or maintain jobs in our area. It seems that a more productive activity for the groups would be to picket the Assessor's Office and demand that existing property is taxed at the fair market price and not at the price the assessor seems to think it is worth. The millions of property taxes that could be collected would help with teacher's salaries, police support, etc. and would allow the ITEP to remain as recently revised, supporting job creation.
Marvin Borgmeyer
Exxon wins state approval for tax break on potential Baton Rouge expansion worth more than $500 million
retired
Baton Rouge