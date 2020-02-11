We as Americans all saw what a biased gang of liberals that control the U.S. House of Representatives did. They wasted thousands of hours of our time and theirs trying to impeach a president who broke no laws.
Their bias in this matter was shown to the world and they made fools of themselves in doing so. Their hatred of President Donald Trump is so obvious that it is laughable to think they could convince the American people, much less a Republican Senate, that this man who wants nothing more than to help our country to prosper should be impeached.
It's so sad that these people have divided this great nation by their envy and hatred over losing an election. They have blamed the Russians and anyone else they can find fault with for their loss because they just cannot accept that the American people wanted change. And what is even more laughable is that Trump in all probability will be reelected for a second term despite their efforts to stop him.
This man has stimulated our economy and improved race relations and strengthened our military like no president before him. He has made most of the country forget who the previous president was.
I voted for Trump the first time and will be proud to do it again. I believe that he is sincere in making our country great just like he promised he would.
So liberals and haters should open their eyes and see what a great man is doing for us. We are all benefiting from his presidency. Stop trying to belittle what he has accomplished and remember President Kennedy's words referring to asking not what your country can do for you but what you can do to help our country.
PAUL ESKINE
retired police officer
Metairie