The Maurepas Swamp is important to me. For generations, my family has hunted, fished, worked and played in the bayous and cypress swamps all around the Blind River as have thousands of other families in Ascension, Livingston, St. James, St. Charles and St. John parishes.
Maurepas Swamp also plays an important role in protecting communities in the region by storing stormwaters and helping to slow winds and hurricane storm surges.
But like too many swamps and marshes in our state, the Maurepas Swamp is in trouble. Decades of being disconnected from the Mississippi River has let saltwater in, weakening and killing cypress and gum trees. The land is also sinking while invasive plants and low-oxygen water hurt fish and wildlife.
Hurricane Ida demonstrated we need more protection, from levees and natural wetland barriers. There is no more time to wait to build the common-sense projects our state desperately needs.
The Army Corps of Engineers and the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority are evaluating a plan to reconnect the Maurepas Swamp to the Mississippi River to make it healthier. It’s in conjunction with the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Project designed to stop the kind of flooding in St. Charles, St. John and St. James Parishes we saw during Ida.
When projects such as the West Shore Project are built through wetlands, the Corps must mitigate the ecological damage by rebuilding and improving other wetlands. In this case, that mitigation can take place in the Maurepas Swamp through reconnecting it to the river. It just makes sense to rebuild the wetlands in the same basin as the one where the levee is being constructed. Also, reconnecting the swamp to the river will improve the hunting, fishing and other recreational opportunities.
Building the two projects together will save time and money, freeing up precious funds the CPRA can use on additional wetland restoration projects in areas devastated by hurricanes Ida and Laura and other storms that have hit our state over the last 20-plus years.
CLAY SCHEXNAYDER
speaker, Louisiana House of Representatives
Gonzales