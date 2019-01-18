I read, with interest, your article about New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board. One big part of their problem was not mentioned.
As you are aware, it has been sued by citizens whose property was damaged during construction on Prytania, Jefferson and Napoleon.
It has already wasted more dollars on defense than it would have taken to settle these claims. It has lost all 10 of the cases that have been adjudicated. Yet it still refuses to discuss settlement with the remaining 300 claims. Their lawyers are the only ones getting paid. The judge has asked that the oldest plaintiffs go to court first because they may not live long enough to receive their judgement. The cost of time and dollars to our court system is beyond belief. What a waste. Who is to blame?
James H. Fenner
retired
New Orleans