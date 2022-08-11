As I understand the facts, former President Donald Trump was asked by the National Archives to return documents he had no right to remove from the White House. The reporting from many news sources also say he took classified information — some of it top-secret material from the White House.
The White House and all the documents generated in the White House — The People's House — belong to the people. Not one individual. If you go to a hotel and take a towel or fluffy white bathrobe you are stealing.
It is my understanding that he was asked several times to return the material. He did not comply with the requests.
The search of his Florida estate was justified by a warrant from a federal judge. The FBI called the Secret Service at his Florida home and told them they were coming. No doors were knocked in. It was not a raid, as the former president spun it.
Before pro-Trump politicians and supporters denounce the FBI's search, it would be wise for all of us to wait and see what the evidence yields.
Trump is using the legal search as a fundraiser and a political weapon to divide us. Division and hate can only lead to more tribal politics. That is not a good stew for our country. The cliché for our country has been a melting pot of people and ideas, not a burnt stew.
Let's take a collective breath and wait to see what evidence emerges.
CHARLEY VANCE
teacher, actor
Amite