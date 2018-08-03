I was flabbergasted that Dan Fagan's recent column continues to make the stale argument for more of our tax dollars to be wasted on a misguided quest to "beef up police presence in North Baton Rouge to make it safer." If Fagan were more in touch with reality, perhaps he would notice that every effort to raise more tax money for higher police presence in troubled urban areas only alienates their law-abiding population. Nothing is more degrading to the character of a neighborhood than for it to be written off as a derelict by its wealthier suburban counterparts. Small business owners in North Baton Rouge are actually less likely to feel safe if more arrests are seen in their area each day. People do not want to feel that their community has been singled out by folks from other neighborhoods as a place where criminals roam and where trouble is waiting to happen.
When mass incarceration becomes the most major function of a public jurisdiction, we notice throughout America that youth in those cities become less likely to enter college, property values plummet, and the stability of the community withers unendingly. You will seldom find a state that puts more money into policing and incarceration than Louisiana. But what do we have to show for it? We have eroded our sense of community by turning to our neighbors offering the club and Taser as the only tools for our mutual benefit.
Fagan demonstrated yet again that he is out of touch, and that he lacks a fundamental basis for what our state needs. Louisiana must resolve the woeful lack of access which the urban poor have to well-paying jobs, and we must demonstrate that we prefer to educate rather than incarcerate. We will continue to see neighborhoods languish if we seek expansion of our failed police state to ease the decay of urban Baton Rouge. Fagan seems shockingly cozy with the brazenly awful policy of mass incarceration as a solution rather than proven sound policies such as urban business incubation or a commuter rail program to link people with well-paying jobs downriver from East Baton Rouge Parish. I hereby encourage my fellow Louisianians to take a minute to ask their legislators whether community investment and public education are more vital to our future than police and prison expansion. If he or she prefers the latter, then I urge you to send them on the hunt for a new job.
Andrew Lodriguss
nonprofit director
New Orleans