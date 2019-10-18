I feel it is important that we, the people, recognize the travesty that President Donald Trump did to our allies, the Kurds, when he pulled our troops out of Syria. They fought alongside of us against ISIS, our common enemy. Thousands of them died. As an 82nd Airborne paratrooper, I would have died for our country, but now I would not serve under this president.
Soldiers never run out on allies, especially in combat. The lame excuses now given by his faithful servants are examples of the pathetic, insane hold he has on them. In 2010, in Afghanistan, Marine Kyle Carpenter put his body in front of a hand grenade to shield a fellow soldier. The shrapnel caused Kyle to lose an eye and also have serious injuries to his face and right arm. Trump obviously has no concept of this devotion. What a shame our country has to endure him as commander in chief.
Don Lobb
retired
Covington