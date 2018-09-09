Should the U.S. Senate approve Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court?
It was reported that Kavanaugh stated that it is unclear whether a sitting president can be indicted during his term of office (The National Law Journal, June 28). What do you think of a jurist that places “the law” above, common sense, morality, justice, etc.? Is it “unclear” what is just for the American people?
New Orleans resident: I tried meeting with U.S. Sen. Kennedy's office about Kavanaugh -- but no luck
Ask yourself how this statement stacks up against your vision of America. How is that different from every other strongman regime in the world and across time? And what say you to changing the “game” of the Supreme Court to require unanimous decisions to become effective? How much credence can you honestly place on 5-4 decisions?
Think about contacting your senator to weigh in on this matter. And give some thought about just how badly we need to fix a form of government that has become quite broken.
James Bollinger
retired CPA
Prairieville